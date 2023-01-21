Wes Cummins Acquires 25,000 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

Applied Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $27.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

