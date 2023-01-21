WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBCP stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

About WesBanco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

