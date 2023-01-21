Western Energy Services Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.48 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

TSE:WRG opened at C$3.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$60.00.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

