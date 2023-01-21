WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.56% of WestRock worth $43,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after buying an additional 285,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.