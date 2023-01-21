Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

