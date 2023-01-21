Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 921,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

