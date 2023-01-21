Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $173.40 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.69.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

