Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $70.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

XEL stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.