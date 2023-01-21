Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 1,164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 428.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Stories

