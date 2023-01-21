Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of YGRAF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
