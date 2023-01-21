Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of YUEIY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

