Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of YUEIY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
