Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $44,082.82 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,123,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.34 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 345,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

