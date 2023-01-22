1,307 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.