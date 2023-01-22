1,321 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Motco

Motco bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

