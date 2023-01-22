187 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Motco

Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $305.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

