21,853 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $67,859,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $7,035,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

