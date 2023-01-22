2,650 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 142,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 77.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.55 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
