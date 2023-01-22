3,815 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

