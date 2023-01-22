39,624 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.16. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

