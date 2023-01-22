6,640 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

