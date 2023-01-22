7,746 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,746 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $200.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.