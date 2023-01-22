9,091 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,091 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLP opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

