AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AECOM were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

AECOM Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.