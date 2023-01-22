Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,917,000 after acquiring an additional 386,284 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 327.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

