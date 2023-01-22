Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,068.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

ALGT stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

