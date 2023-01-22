Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $45,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

