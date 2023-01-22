Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.97.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

