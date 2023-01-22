Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

