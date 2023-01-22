American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.34 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.