American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Tower were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

