Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,891 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

