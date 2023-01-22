APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of APi Group worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $19.91 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

