Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Artesian Resources worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $59.79 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.2784 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor bought 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor bought 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $265,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

