Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,526,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,526,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,256,424.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $193.98 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

