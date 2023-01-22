Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $253.98 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.02 and its 200-day moving average is $283.66.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

