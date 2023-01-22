Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $40.03 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

