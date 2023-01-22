Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $258,000 Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVAL. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 308,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SVAL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

