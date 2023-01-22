Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $376.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.53.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.23.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

