Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $278,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

