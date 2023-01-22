Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.58 and its 200-day moving average is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

