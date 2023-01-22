Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EPV opened at $10.74 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

