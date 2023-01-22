Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 961,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.40 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

