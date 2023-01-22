Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 234 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,533,000 after acquiring an additional 409,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 321,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.