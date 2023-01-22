Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,732,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.