Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 383.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

