Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

