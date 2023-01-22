Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,522 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.5 %

AME stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

