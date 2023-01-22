Barclays PLC Has $32.35 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 715,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,358,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $21,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %
Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.
Las Vegas Sands Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.