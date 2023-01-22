Barclays PLC Has $32.35 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 715,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,358,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $21,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

