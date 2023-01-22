Barclays PLC Has $35.09 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,709 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $35,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

MMP opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

