Barclays PLC Has $39.21 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.37% of Packaging Co. of America worth $39,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 99,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 336,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $132.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

